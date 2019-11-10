|
Jennie McClain
November 26, 1921 - November 9, 2019
Marlboro, New York
Jennie McClain, of Marlboro, NY, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, just days shy of her 98th birthday.
Born on November 26, 1921 in Marlboro, NY, she was the daughter of the late Abraham Lincoln and Cora O'Neil Moorehead. Jennie lived a full life, surrounded by family and friends who adored her. She was married to Webster McClain and enjoyed the time she spent with his family in Virginia Beach, VA. She took extra pride in her career with Stanwyck Coil in Newburgh, NY and after retiring, as a lunch and recess monitor at Marlboro Elementary School. She was an active member of the Marlboro/Milton Senior Citizens Club.
She is predeceased by her husband, Webster McClain; her brother, Abraham Lincoln Morehead Jr., her sister, Dolly Measel; her son, Barry McClain and her granddaughter, Robyn Conroy.
Jennie is survived by her children: Colleen (Peter) Hoffmann of Marlboro, NY, Alice Conroy of Newburgh, NY and Diane Tubbs of Palm Bay, FL; five grandchildren: Robbie (Sonia) Tubbs, Jennie (Dimitri) Zourdos, Aimee (Robert) Stipak, Scott Hoffmann and Kelly (Steve) Newton; and nine great-grandchildren: Hunter and Sofia Tubbs, Izabella Zourdos, Robyn, Joshua and Johnathan Stipak, and Dylan, Blake and Tyler Newton. Special thanks go to those who brought extra joy to her each week: John Morehead, Virginia McDermott and Ann Borchert.
Viewing hours will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12th at DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Rte. 9W, Marlboro, NY 12542. The funeral will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marlboro, NY at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13th, followed by a burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh, NY.
Donations may be made to St. Mary's Food Pantry in memory of Jennie McClain.
Please visit didonatofuneralservice.com to share a condolence with the family.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019