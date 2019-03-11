|
Jennie Questore
March 8, 2019
Hawley, PA
Jennie Questore of Hawley died Friday morning at Ellen Memorial Healthcare Center following an illness. Her husband of 53 years was the late Joseph J. Questore.
Born in New York, NY, daughter of the late John and Mary Nasello, she had worked as an antique dealer prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Reformed Church of Shawangunk, Wallkill, NY and B.V.M. Queen of Peace Church, Hawley. She was also active in the Hawley Senior Center.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Losinno and her husband, Ralph of Hawley, PA, Mary Williams and her husband, Dwight of Pine Bush, NY, Joanne Delmonico and her husband, Steve of Watsontown, PA, Joseph Questore, Jr. of Hawley, PA, Jackie Questore of Glendale, NY, Darryl Questore and companion, Sue McMahon of Monticello, NY, and Brenda Questore of Wallkill, NY; 12 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was a friend to many and known as "mom" to most. Jennie worked tirelessly to make a loving home and was the matriarch of our family. She instilled the gift of strength, courage, determination, love and grace in her children. She enjoyed dancing and family gatherings. She will be greatly missed by her family, life-long friends and all who knew her in the antique business.
Cremation took place in the Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Memorial contributions may be made to charity of the donors choosing in Jennie's memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. To send the family an online condolence visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019