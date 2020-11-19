1/1
Jennie Tibaldi
1924 - 2020
Jennie Tibaldi
April 26, 1924 - November 17, 2020
Maybrook, New York
Jennie Tibaldi, a local resident of Maybrook, NY since 1982, passed away on November 17, 2020, at Bethel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Croton-On-Hudson, NY. She was 96.
Daughter of the late Giovanni and Rocca Maria (Digitalino) Pungitore, she was born April 26, 1924 in the Bronx where she spent her childhood, married the love of her life, Primo Tibaldi (d.1979), and raised her family. Jennie was a loving, caring, kind and strong woman. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with all her heart. Her family will fondly remember her working into the early hours of the morning of birthdays and holidays preparing meals with the excited anticipation of gathering with those she loved most. Her grandchildren will always remember her playing her favorite Italian music as she laughed and danced with them in the living room.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jennie is also predeceased by her son, Joseph Tibaldi and her daughter, Maria Meehan.
Survivors include her son, Thomas Tibaldi (Louise); her granddaughters: Lisa Jensen and her husband, Todd, Christine Liss and her husband, Steven, Jennie Sexton and her husband, Keith, Anne Cochran and her husband, Alexander, Rosemarie Selvaggio and her husband, Gerard, Catherine Guilino and her husband, Anthony, and Linda Tibaldi; her great-grandchildren: Cara, Dana, Christopher, Amanda, Danielle, Thomas, William, Elizabeth, Adam, Abigail, Sydney, Gerard, and Michael; her brother, Peter Pungitore; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, November 19 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m., Friday, November 20 at St. Mary Mother of the Church, 100 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Interment will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery 801 US-9 South, Fishkill.
PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.
Donations in honor of Jennie can be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital. For online tributes and access to livestreaming, you may visit Jennie's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Mother of the Church
