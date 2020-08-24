Jennifer Allison Grant
March 15, 1971 - August 21, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Jennifer Allison Grant, of Cornwall, NY and New Windsor, NY, passed away at Stonecrest, her New Windsor residence, on Friday, August 21, 2020 after a long illness; from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was 49 years old.
The daughter of Joanne Grant and the late Dr. Martin B. Grant, Jennifer was born in Brooklyn, NY. She attended Special Education classes at the Cornwall-On-Hudson Elementary School and was a Graduate of Camphill Special Schools at Beaver Run in Glenmoore, PA. Camphill is the only private school in North America whose Rudolf Steiner based Waldorf education exclusively serves children with special needs. Jennifer attended Campbell Hall Day Hab Program of the Sullivan Orange ARC. In her earlier years she was a proud participant in Special Olympics
. She loved to travel, dine-out and shop (especially at the Dollar Store). She had enough books to open a library and when at home, she loved her dogs.
In addition to her mother, Jennifer is survived by her uncles: Martin E. Smith (Marianne), Owen Smith (Charlene) and Fred Grant; her aunt: Kathy Smith; and many cherished cousins. She is also survived by her Stonecrest Family: Brian Volpe, Adam Pomerantz, David Seleznow and Sara Demetry. In addition to her father, to whom she was always known as "his little scholar", Jennifer was predeceased by her beloved brother: Martin A. Grant; her Grandma Hotzie (Josephine Smith); and her aunt: Frances Frangello who both played very important roles in her life. She was, in addition, predeceased by her much loved uncles: Gary and Douglas Smith, and her housemate Tricia Stipak.
Jennifer's family would like to acknowledge the lifetime support of her many Teachers, Therapists, Physicians and Caregivers. So much appreciation is extended to all the direct support professionals at Stonecrest and Campbell Hall Day Hab, and the staff at Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
A Graveside Service will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26th at St. Thomas Cemetery, Cornwall, NY.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to ARC Of Sullivan and Orange Counties, whose mission is supporting people with unique abilities to live as valued and contributing members of the community, 162 E. Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701 (arcsullivanorange.org
)
