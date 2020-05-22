Jennifer Ann Alonge
February 27, 1982 - May 18, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Jennifer Ann Alonge, 38 of New Windsor, NY passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. The daughter of Mary (Napolitano) McDonough and the late Louis Alonge, she was born in Long Branch, NJ on February 27, 1982.
Jennifer graduated from Newburgh Free Academy; she was also a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh.
Jennifer enjoyed being a stay at home mom, she was a fun loving young woman who cared deeply for her kids, family and friends.
Jennifer is survived by her mother, Mary McDonough; children, Charles Cascun Jr. and Louis Cascun, both of New Windsor, NY; brother, Joseph Alonge and his wife, Jennifer of Glen Ridge, NJ; nieces and nephews: Anthony Alonge, Joseph Alonge Jr., Jordyn Cascun, Cole Cascun, A.J. Cascun, Gabriella Cascun, Giovanna Cascun, Greysen Cascun, Chelsea Alonge and Madeline Alonge; and cousin, Maria Riglioni.
In addition to her father, Louis Alonge, Jennifer is predeceased by her brother, Michael Alonge.
In keeping with the families wishes a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jennifer's GoFundMe account at https://www.gofundme.com/f/20gsu2x7w0.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
