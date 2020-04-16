|
|
Jennifer Ann Beakes
April 15, 1971 - April 14, 2020
Queens, NY - Formerly of Middletown, NY
Jennifer Ann Beakes of Astoria, Queens passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, NY after a brave battle with a glioblastoma.
The daughter of William S. and Cynthia Morris Beakes, she was born on April 15, 1971 in Olean, NY.
Jennifer attended Middletown Schools and completed her senior year at Interlochen Arts Academy in Traverse City, MI. She graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science in music and then Stony Brook University with a Masters in music performance and then attended Graduate School and University Center the City of New York and completed her Doctorate of musical arts.
Jennifer was a loving wife and mother and prided herself on her children. She loved winter, Starbucks lattes, the color green, championing for women's rights, classical music, Indian food, Maine and reading history books which she imparted this knowledge to her children and everyone around her.
She acquired a love for playing a French horn at a very young age and it became her passion for decades. Jennifer was chosen to attend the Aspen Musical Festival and felt privileged to have performed for the summer. She also attended the Norfolk Yale Festival and performed with the Mexico City Orchestra.
Jennifer taught music history as an adjunct professor at Manhattan College, worked at Cantor Fitzgerald, Ballet Hispanico in Manhattan but chose to leave the outside workplace to raise her children.
Survivors include her husband, Kevin Lorme at home in Queens; her children, Elizabeth and Helen Lorme at home in Queens; her mother, Cynthia Morris Holohan (Dennis) of Middletown; her father, William S. Beakes (Debra) of Bloomingburg; her siblings, Emily Beakes (Calvin) of Wakefield, MA, Wendy Holohan (Tom) of Neuss, Germany, Brian Holohan (Kristin) of Quakertown, PA and Jennifer Holohan Ferrer (Jordi) of Wurtsboro, NY; her maternal grandmother, Helen Morris of Middletown and her paternal grandmother, Alice Beakes of Middletown; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous close friends that gave her strength and support throughout her illness.
Jennifer was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Charles Morris and her paternal grandfather, W. Sayer Beakes.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Hillside Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020