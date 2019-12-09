Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Kalish-Malzahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Beth Kalish-Malzahn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Beth Kalish-Malzahn Obituary
Jennifer Beth Kalish-Malzahn
January 14, 1971 - December 9, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Jennifer Beth Kalish-Malzahn, 48, of Port Jervis, NY passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. The daughter of Roseann (Brown) Kalish and Jay Steven Kalish, Jennifer was born on January 14, 1971 in Port Jervis, NY.
Jennifer leaves behind her father, Jay Steven Kalish and his wife, Roberta of Shohola, PA and Sebastian, FL; mother, Roseann Kalish of Milford, PA; son, Michael Malzahn of Sparrowbush, NY and sister, Amy Robyn Ellner of Atlanta, GA.
Jennifer was gifted at crocheting and was a devoted friend who knew how to make people laugh and smile. Jennifer truly enjoyed life to the fullest.
Friends may call at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 12 p.m.
Burial is private and at convenience to the family.
Memorial donations may be made to The Greater Pike Community Foundation, PO Box 992, Milford, PA 18337. Please note: In Memory of Jennifer Malzahn.
Arrangements made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -