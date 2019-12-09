|
|
Jennifer Beth Kalish-Malzahn
January 14, 1971 - December 9, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Jennifer Beth Kalish-Malzahn, 48, of Port Jervis, NY passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. The daughter of Roseann (Brown) Kalish and Jay Steven Kalish, Jennifer was born on January 14, 1971 in Port Jervis, NY.
Jennifer leaves behind her father, Jay Steven Kalish and his wife, Roberta of Shohola, PA and Sebastian, FL; mother, Roseann Kalish of Milford, PA; son, Michael Malzahn of Sparrowbush, NY and sister, Amy Robyn Ellner of Atlanta, GA.
Jennifer was gifted at crocheting and was a devoted friend who knew how to make people laugh and smile. Jennifer truly enjoyed life to the fullest.
Friends may call at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 12 p.m.
Burial is private and at convenience to the family.
Memorial donations may be made to The Greater Pike Community Foundation, PO Box 992, Milford, PA 18337. Please note: In Memory of Jennifer Malzahn.
Arrangements made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2019