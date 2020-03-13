Home

Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's & St. Andrew's Church
139 S. Main St.
Ellenville, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's & St. Andrew's Church
139 S. Main St.
Ellenville, NY
1965 - 2020
Jennifer Call Obituary
Jennifer Call
December 8, 1965 - March 11, 2020
Wurtsboro, NY
Jennifer Call of Wurtsboro NY was born on December 8, 1965 to Ronald and Johanne Call of Ellenville, NY. Jen departed this world on March 11, 2020.
Jennifer overcame many obstacles in her life and was a vibrant, sassy young lady. She lived her life to the fullest. Jen took pride in being an accomplished artist whose work was displayed at several art shows. Jen was known as a prankster to friends and love, always making jokes. Jen's greatest joy came when she was dancing. She was the first to get on the dance floor and last to leave the dance floor.
Jen leaves behind to cherish her memories, her parents Ronald and Johanne, at home in Ellenville NY; her family at the Wurtsboro Residence; and her friends at Cimarron Road.
Jen leaves behind a legacy of a life well lived and many happy hearts of those with whom she crossed paths.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, March 16 at St. Mary's & St. Andrew's Church, 139 S. Main St., Ellenville, NY 12428. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
