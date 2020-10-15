1/1
Jennifer K. Hull-McGloin
1963 - 2020
Jennifer K. Hull-McGloin
June 3, 1963 - October 14, 2020
Warwick, NY
Jennifer K. Hull-McGloin, lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on October 14, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with gastric cancer. She was 57 years old.
Born and raised on the family farm in Warwick, she was the daughter of the late David and Elaine Hull.
For over 20 years, Jennifer was an active and dedicated member of the Warwick Community Ambulance Corps. Jennifer was respected for her empathy and compassion for those in need. She was thoughtful, gentle, selfless, and kind and took great joy in reading to her granddaughter Mia, caring for her two dogs and cooking for her family.
Jennifer is survived by her loving sons, Christopher McGloin and Randall McGloin along with his wife, Heidi and his daughter, Mia, all of Warwick. She is also survived by her brothers, Jonathan Hull and Peter Hull of Warwick.
The family wants to give special thanks to her friends: Amy, Deb and Sharleen and to Hospice Care for all of the help and support they gave to Jennifer in her final weeks.
The viewing will be held on Saturday, October 17th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with a service at 8 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick NY 10990.
In honor of her life, donations can be made in Jennifer's name to the Warwick Community Ambulance Services, Inc., P.O. Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
OCT
17
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
OCT
17
Service
08:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
