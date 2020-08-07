Jennifer Lynn Franklin
August 9, 1983 - August 5, 2020
Monticello, NY
Jennifer Lynn Franklin of Monticello passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was 36.
She was the daughter of Ann-Marie Garizas Franklin and William Franklin born on August 9, 1983 in New York City, NY.
Jennifer loved animals especially horses; she dedicated her life to rescuing all animals. She managed multiple animal sanctuaries and farms throughout her life. She enjoyed being in nature, she was an artist and had a vegetable garden. She was kind hearted and would help anyone in need. She had two donkeys that she loved, Eeyore and Summer. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend that will be missed deeply. "Got Your Nose"
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her parents, Ann-Marie Franklin, her father William Franklin and his wife, JoAnne; her children, Lucas Ty Toscano-Franklin and his father, Robert and his wife, Jessica Tocsano; Owen William Franklin; her companion, Mike Logothety Jr.; her siblings: Kelly Ann Franklin, Diane DiPierro and her husband, Paul, Kimberly Franklin and her husband, Cody BoJo, Michael Conklin and his wife, Shelly; her nieces and nephews, Danny, Marissa and Jessica DiPierro, and Jonathan Conklin; her aunt and uncle, David and Peggy Garizas; many cousins and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to one of the following charities that are near and dear to Jen's heart: Allyson Whitney Foundation and Horse Rescue United, Inc. http://www.horserescueunited.org/
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 9 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 55 St. John Street, Monticello, NY 12701. A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Father Billy Clark officiating. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of ten visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home for further information please call 845-794-2700 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com