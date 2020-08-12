Jennifer Marie Gamble
August 31, 1971 - July 23, 2020
Hawley, PA
Jennifer Marie Gamble of Hawley, PA died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home. She was 48.
She was born August 31, 1971 in Denville, NJ, the daughter of the late John Thomas and Maryellen Stack Thomas.
A family statement read: She was a loving mother, partner, daughter, friend and the best MeMa there was. Jennifer would never judge a single soul and accepted everyone for who they were. Jennifer was one of the toughest women to walk this earth. As she would say: "God grant me serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference". Her wings were ready but our hearts were not.
Surviving are her fiance:Eric Ellison of Hawley, PA; her five children: Maryellen Lobb and husband, John of Denville, NJ, Kevin Brown of Mine Hill, NJ, Samantha MacConnell of Newburgh, NY, Mariah Gamble and fiancé, Brandon Laidlaw of Cuddebackville, NY, and Joel Gamble II of Cuddebackville, NY; brother: Michael Thomas of New York, NY; five grandchildren: Briell Gcezi, Kyra Geczi, Scarlett Geczi, Zariah Laidlaw, and Zayda Laidlaw. Jennifer was predeceased by her grandson, Justin.
There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held 4 to 8 p.m. on August 22 at 634 Oakland Valley Rd., Cuddebackville, NY 12729.
Memorial contributions in Jennifer's name may be made to the Humane Society of Port Jervis/Deerpark, Inc., 202 Route 209, Port Jervis, N.Y. 12771.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. 845-856-5191. For more information directions or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com