|
|
Jennifer Seidel
7-22-54 - 5-15-19
Forestburgh, NY
Jennifer Seidel, 64, of Forestburgh, NY, passed away with her daughters by her side on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Memorial Sloan Kettering in Manhattan, NY.
Born on July 22, 1954 in Congers, NY, she was preceded in death by her husband Herman Seidel, her parents, Michael and Winnifred Hylas, and her brother Mark Hylas.
Jennifer is survived by her daughters: Maggie Seidel-Laws and husband, Travis, Johanna Geissler and husband, Jonathan; grandchild Matthew Geissler; and her brothers Jamie, Alexander, and Michael Hylas.
Jennifer was a homemaker who cared for her daughters and husband more than anything.
Jennifer loved to cook home-cooked meals for her family after shopping for the freshest ingredients. She enjoyed collecting depression glass and displaying the perfect table with her ruby red dishes with vibrantly patterned table clothes and mismatched silverware. She always maintained a beautiful garden with fox gloves, bee bomb, multi-colored zinnias, and snap dragons as well as a handful of herbs. She loved conversing on the phone for hours a day and she always loved her precious felines.
Jennifer enjoyed summers in Dingman's Ferry with her siblings and cousins and she cherished her annual family trips to Biddeford Pool, Maine which started 55 years ago and will now continue with her daughters, and brother Jamie and her favorite sister-in-law, Diane.
During her younger years, Jennifer was quite the athlete and enjoyed ice skating and skiing. She actually taught ice skating for years at Lo-Tor Ice Rink in Rockland County (which was owned by her aunt and uncle) and later at Kutsher's Country Club in the Catskills once she moved to Sullivan County. She attempted to play golf but it ended when the golf instructor from Rock View in Montague, NJ became her husband! Jennifer and Herman were married for 42 years and were never apart for more than ten days, and that was when Herman went to Scotland to play golf with his best friends. Jennifer lost Herman unexpectedly in July, 2018 and longed to be back at his side.
Jennifer will be missed by her best friends Ellen and Kathleen, her cousin Lori, her siblings, but most of all by her daughters.
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, July 20th at the Church of St. Joseph in Middletown, NY at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in her name to Memorial Sloan Kettering.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 17 to July 19, 2019