Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Jenus B. Hessari

Jenus B. Hessari Obituary
Jenus B. Hessari
June 27, 1959 - October 20, 2019
Wappingers Falls, NY
Jenus B. Hessari passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Calvery Hospital in the Bronx, NY. She was 60 years old. Daughter of Sadegh Bahadori and Tala Felakori, she was born June 27, 1959 in Tehran, Iran.
Survivors include her husband, Alex "Vahid" Hessari; daughters, Venus McGuire and her husband, Mike of Denver, CO, Negeen Medina and her husband, Jorge of Hopewell Junction, NY; her parents, Sadegh Bahadori and his wife, Tala of California; her sister, Jila Bahadori of Larkspur, CA; her grandchildren, Genevieve, Jaxson, Noah, and Callie; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her grandson, Michael.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Gravside Service will take place on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
