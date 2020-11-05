Jeramey J. Orlando

December 20, 1974 - November 3, 2020

Montgomery, NY

Jeramey J. Orlando of Montgomery entered into rest on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was 45.

The son of Elmer F. Orlando and Rose Mary (Monforte) Valenza, he was born December 20, 1974 in Newburgh, NY.

A lifelong are resident, he served as an alter boy for Our Lady of Fatima Church. Jeramey was a fan of anything motorized including motorcycles and four wheelers. Prior to an unfortunate accident, he owned and operated Xtreem Landscaping in the Newburgh area. He cherished his son, Vincenzo and loved teaching him how to work on his mowers and dirt bike, and watching his son fish. His family would like to send a special thanks to Independent Living of Newburgh for their diligent support of Jeramey and his independence.

Survivors include his parents, Elmer F. Orlando of Kingston and Rose Mary (Art) Valenza of NC; a son, Vincenzo J. Orlando of New Windsor; a grandfather, John Monforte of Ellenville; former spouse, Christie Orlando of New Windsor; a brother, Jason (Erica) Valenza of Montgomery; a niece, Madison and nephew, Jason; a great nephew, Mason and his beloved dog, Jax.

Visitation will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 7th at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY. A Funeral Service will follow visitation at 5 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Private Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, followed by burial at Lloyd Cemetery in New Paltz.

Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.



