Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
259 Walsh Avenue
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 569-1233
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerel Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerel Lamar Quinn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerel Lamar Quinn Obituary
Jerel Lamar Quinn
September 10, 1980 - March 28, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Jerel Lamar Quinn was born on September 10, 1980 to Stephanie and Edward Quinn Sr. He was released from his earthly shell on March 28, 2019.
Jerel loved comic books, anime, hanging out with his friends and family and his son Jordan. He was godfather to most of his nieces and nephews as a testament of his love for them all.
Jerel leaves behind to cherish his memory, his father, Edward Quinn Sr.; son, Jordan Quinn; brothers: Edward Quinn Jr., Zemo Quinn and Matthias Gordon; one sister, Cristal Torres. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jerel is predeceased by his mother, Stephanie Carey Quinn; maternal grandparents, Bernard Sr. and Joyce Carey; paternal grandparents, David "Pete" and Joyce Quinn; aunt, Grace DeLee; niece, Sarah Guadarrama and special family friend, David Perry.
Mr. Quinn will have a Gathering from 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 6 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 76 First St., Newburgh, NY 12550. Memorial Service is at 3 p.m. at the church. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now