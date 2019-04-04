|
Jerel Lamar Quinn
September 10, 1980 - March 28, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Jerel Lamar Quinn was born on September 10, 1980 to Stephanie and Edward Quinn Sr. He was released from his earthly shell on March 28, 2019.
Jerel loved comic books, anime, hanging out with his friends and family and his son Jordan. He was godfather to most of his nieces and nephews as a testament of his love for them all.
Jerel leaves behind to cherish his memory, his father, Edward Quinn Sr.; son, Jordan Quinn; brothers: Edward Quinn Jr., Zemo Quinn and Matthias Gordon; one sister, Cristal Torres. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jerel is predeceased by his mother, Stephanie Carey Quinn; maternal grandparents, Bernard Sr. and Joyce Carey; paternal grandparents, David "Pete" and Joyce Quinn; aunt, Grace DeLee; niece, Sarah Guadarrama and special family friend, David Perry.
Mr. Quinn will have a Gathering from 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 6 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 76 First St., Newburgh, NY 12550. Memorial Service is at 3 p.m. at the church. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019