Jeremiah Flaherty
June 25, 1949 - April 24, 2020
Accord, NY
Jeremiah Flaherty, fondly known to so many as "Jerry" passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was 70 years old. Jerry was born on June 25, 1949 in Manhattan, NY to the late Jeremiah Flaherty and Madeline Lennon.
Jerry graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx. He furthered his education and graduated from Baruch College, City University of New York as well as from Brooklyn Law School. Jerry worked as a Legal Aid in New York City for one year. He married Margaret Rountry and together they moved to Accord in 1978. Margaret has since predeceased him.
Jerry had worked with James Barry in Ellenville for about 1 ½ years. He shared office space with Melvin T. Higgins in Kingston for about 4 years. He then opened his own practice in Accord, New York. Jerry lived and breathed the law. His life revolved around his family, law and baseball.
Jerry was President of the Babe Ruth League from 1995 to 2012. He coached Babe Ruth from 1995 to 1998 while his son, Jeremiah was in Babe Ruth. He was associated with the Mickey Mantel team from 1998 to 1999 and the Connie Mack team from 1999 to 2001.
Surviving are his two sons, Christian and Jeremiah and two sisters, Susan and Maureen.
Services were held privately at Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson, NY. Entombment took place in Wiltwyck Cemetery, Kingston, NY.
Donations in Jerry's memory can be made to the Rondout Valley Babe Ruth League, PO Box 831, Stone Ridge, NY 12484 or Indian Valley Little League, PO Box 686, Kerhonkson, NY 12446.
Personal condolences may be left for Jerry's family at www.humistonfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 10, 2020.