Jeremy Donald
Gorss
August 10, 1953 - May 26, 2019
Sabael, NY
Jeremy Donald Gorss, 65, of Lake Shore Drive, Sabael, NY passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 26th, 2019 in Glens Falls, NY. His family would like to thank Glens Falls Hospital staff for the kind and gentle care he received during his final days.
Jeremy was born on August 10, 1953 in Cornwall, NY to Donald and Eleanor (Baty) Gorss.
The Gorss Family moved from Cornwall-on-Hudson to Montgomery, NY in 1958 where Jeremy attended school and graduated in 1971 from Valley Central High School. In 1975 he graduated with his BSBA from the University of Denver, Colorado.
He spent his entire working career in the Denver area, moving on to various positions with the United States Postal Service after about eleven years in the restaurant business. He attended Mile Hi Church in Lakewood, CO, with Gary, and maintained his connection with the church family for the rest of his life.
Jeremy spent many holidays and other special occasions with his sisters and their families while they all lived in Colorado. His parents and brother also visited from New York State. He hiked in the Rockies with his friends, family, and faithful dogs, rode horseback and all around enjoyed the outdoors.
After retirement in 1998, he moved from Colorado back to the Adirondacks where he had spent many treasured times at Indian Lake with his parents, siblings and friends, and built his home by the lake where he lived out his life. With family and friends, Jeremy hiked on trails all over the Adirondacks. He dearly loved all that living on Indian Lake offered through the seasons.
Jeremy was a member of the Board of Directors of the Indian Lake Association for multiple terms and served as Board secretary for five years. He was passionate about protecting Indian Lake from the threat of invasive species and spent about fifteen years as a volunteer for the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program, organizing additional volunteers and working with them to patrol almost fifty miles of shoreline, looking for invasive aquatic plants.
He was predeceased by his partner Steven McAtee (1989), his father, Donald Gorss (2010), and his life partner, Gary Beard, Hendersonville, NC, (2018).
Survivors include his mother, Eleanor, of Sabael and Gulf Shores, AL; brother, Jeffrey (Margaret) of Sabael and Greenfield Center, NY; sister, Jane (Greg) Prine of Sabael and Foley, AL; sister, Lois (John) Nixon of Gustavus, AK; nephews and nieces, Dan (Linda) Gorss, Greenfield Center, NY; Karen (Alex) Benko, New Ashford, MA; Connie (Pat) Wall, Westminster, CO; Carrie (Zack) Brocker, Steamboat Springs, CO; Travis (Stacy) Nixon, Ramona, CA; Jamie (Kevin) Saff, Ridgway, CO; and fifteen grand-nieces and nephews, Meghan, Sarah, Caitlin, Adriel, Klara, Maddie, Ellie, Liam, Ava, Wyatt, Weslee, Ajax, Avery, Jenna, and Brayden.
The Gorss Family will gather for a memorial celebration in Sabael later this summer.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery, NY at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in Jeremy's memory may be made to Mile Hi Church, 9077 W. Alameda Ave, Lakewood, CO 80226, or an environmental .
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 25 to June 26, 2019