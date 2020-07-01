1/1
Jermaine E. King
Jermaine E. King
September 14, 1972 - June 29, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Jermaine E. King, 47, entered into rest on Monday, June 29, 2020. The son of Russell and the late Janice (Day) King, he was born in New York, NY on September 14, 1972.
Jermaine was a strong hardworking man who loved his family. He worked for the Town of New Windsor as a sanitation worker. Jermaine had a passion for music, sports "Go Giants", and cooking. He previously owned and operated Kings Pommes Frites in Cornwall, NY, and anyone that knew him knows that "your man can chef it up". Jermaine touched the hearts of everyone that knew him, but everyone knew that his heart belonged to his daughter Sydney (Bulé). From coaching her softball games to watching her dance for hours on end, there was nothing more than he loved in this world than being her dad.
Jermaine is survived by his loving wife, Annette King; his daughter, Sydney King; his son, Jermaine Jr; his granddaughter; his father, Russell King; in-laws, Brian and Deborah Cronk and Robert D'Agostini; siblings: Charisma, Christopher, Maria, and Frenchie Burks, Joseph and Alyson Nardozzi, Toni-Jeanne Criscione and Philip Fernandes, Joseph and Vanda Ross, Robert D'Agostini Jr., Vincent D'Agostini, Anthony D'Agostini; nieces and nephews Carys, Michael, Joseph Jr., Ava, Stefani, Joseph (Ross) Jr., Luciano, Jackson, and Leonardo; and his dogs: Giant, Blue-Bee, and Bay-Bee. In addition to his mother, Jermaine is predeceased by his grandparents.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 2 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Friday, July 3 at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Please be advised masks will be required as well as social distancing as per NYS COVID guidelines. Due to mandated limited capacity, a wait time may be necessary. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
