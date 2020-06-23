Jerome (Jerry) J. Donovan
October 19, 1951 - June 18, 2020
Monroe, NY
Jerome (Jerry) J. Donovan of Monroe, New York, a Retired NYS Correctional Officer for 25 years and a 23-Year resident of the area, passed away on June 18, 2020, at home with his family, he was 68 years old. The Son of Mae (Havelka) Donovan and Jerome P. Donovan, he was born on October 19, 1951, in the Bronx, New York.
He loved fishing, playing cards, craps, and his numbers, but most of all, he loved his bride, June Donovan, and his family. He enjoyed life and looked forward to his semi-annual trips with family. He was "MacGyver" to all when things needed to be fixed and was a fighter that beat heart disease for 21 years, but his body ultimately succumbed to cancer. He was a special man that will be terribly missed.
Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his wife, June Opfer Donovan; his daughters, Erica Donovan (Eddy), Nicole Donovan (Francesco), and Denise Spina (Joseph). He is also survived by his granddaughter Isabella, soon to be grandson (Sept 2020) and grandpup Tyson. Jerry is also survived by his siblings, Frances Bianco, Dorothy Gandolfi & Kathleen Taylor (Barrett), sister and brothers-in-law, Catherine McCarthy (Bill), Billy Opfer (Jane), Neil Opfer (Sharon), Jane Hahn (Hank), as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers-in-law John Bianco and Robert Gandolfi.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, during the hours of 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950. (NOTE: YOU MUST EMAIL the funeral home prior to coming - please email your name, include your contact information and time slots requested, we will attempt to work within the time constraints you request). Our email is flynnoffice@gmail.com.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11:00, AM at Sacred Heart Church located at 26 Still Road, Monroe, New York 10950.
Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery located at 10 West Stevens Avenue, Hawthorne, NY 10532.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to American Heart Association or Sacred Heart Parish Monroe, NY.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn, and Brendan T. Flynn, Licensed Funeral Directors, of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc. For directions to the funeral home or to offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com
October 19, 1951 - June 18, 2020
Monroe, NY
Jerome (Jerry) J. Donovan of Monroe, New York, a Retired NYS Correctional Officer for 25 years and a 23-Year resident of the area, passed away on June 18, 2020, at home with his family, he was 68 years old. The Son of Mae (Havelka) Donovan and Jerome P. Donovan, he was born on October 19, 1951, in the Bronx, New York.
He loved fishing, playing cards, craps, and his numbers, but most of all, he loved his bride, June Donovan, and his family. He enjoyed life and looked forward to his semi-annual trips with family. He was "MacGyver" to all when things needed to be fixed and was a fighter that beat heart disease for 21 years, but his body ultimately succumbed to cancer. He was a special man that will be terribly missed.
Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his wife, June Opfer Donovan; his daughters, Erica Donovan (Eddy), Nicole Donovan (Francesco), and Denise Spina (Joseph). He is also survived by his granddaughter Isabella, soon to be grandson (Sept 2020) and grandpup Tyson. Jerry is also survived by his siblings, Frances Bianco, Dorothy Gandolfi & Kathleen Taylor (Barrett), sister and brothers-in-law, Catherine McCarthy (Bill), Billy Opfer (Jane), Neil Opfer (Sharon), Jane Hahn (Hank), as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers-in-law John Bianco and Robert Gandolfi.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, during the hours of 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950. (NOTE: YOU MUST EMAIL the funeral home prior to coming - please email your name, include your contact information and time slots requested, we will attempt to work within the time constraints you request). Our email is flynnoffice@gmail.com.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11:00, AM at Sacred Heart Church located at 26 Still Road, Monroe, New York 10950.
Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery located at 10 West Stevens Avenue, Hawthorne, NY 10532.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to American Heart Association or Sacred Heart Parish Monroe, NY.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn, and Brendan T. Flynn, Licensed Funeral Directors, of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc. For directions to the funeral home or to offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.