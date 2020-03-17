|
Jerry Lee Selby
June 18, 1956 - March 8, 2020
Fort Montgomery,, NY
Jerry Lee Selby departed this life on March 8, 2020. He was born on June 18, 1956 at Dunn Hospital in Dunn, NC to his parents the late Rev. Roy Lee Selby and Rebecca Marie Davis.
He attended Montgomery Street School in Newburgh, NY then later transferred and graduated from the Highland Falls Central School District, the home of the James I. O'Neill "Red Raiders". He began his employment on USMA at West Point NY in food service, groundskeeper to the current Supervisor of Dept. of Logistics. Jerry loved sports. As a young boy, he enjoyed playing volleyball and softball and in later years he enjoyed and excelled in soccer, track, basketball (MVP Player of the Year of All Tri-Counties). Later played for the LRC Softball team where he later coached. Jerry loved music. He was the band Leader and lead guitar player for The Soul Tempters (They were the Battle of the Bands of the Hudson Valley Winners in 1974) and the Gospel group called "The Blessed Ones" of St. Mark's Baptist Church located in Highland Falls, NY.
He leaves behind to mourn his 3 children; his son, Demetrius Selby of Highland Falls, NY and 2 daughters, Leshena Selby of Newburgh, NY and Lenise Hill (Eric) of Newburgh, NY; 4 grandchildren, Tiquan Scott, Rebecca Scott, Geovonna Henry and Eric Hill Jr.; brother, Terry Selby (Crystal); 2 sisters, Brendia Goldsmith and Pamela Hassan; his last living aunts: Bertha Mae Moody of Falls Village, CT and Helen Arnette of Bearskin, NC; his last living uncle, Rudolph Selby of Fayetteville, NC; 9 nephews, Clarence Davis, Paul Anthony Senior, Howard Satterfield, Ralphiel Davis, Tremaine Selby, Terrel Selby, Richard Degraffenried, Takeem Selby, and Nigel Antalan; 6 nieces, Brenda Lewis, Wennette Parker, Phyllis Satterfield, Trunda Henderson, Tamara Selby, Portia Winston, and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was predeceased by 2 sisters, Janice Faye Satterfield and Barbara Ann Ball; one brother, Gary Selby and niece, Jasmine Sell.
Mr. Selby will repose 9-10 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Cathedral at the House ORIM, 127-131 Broadway, Newburgh, NY. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Avenue, New Windsor, NY. "Committed To Being the Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020