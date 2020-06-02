Jerry P. Calcagni
1957 - 2020
Jerry P. Calcagni
December 3, 1957 - May 14, 2020
Montgomery , New York
Jerry, age 62, grew up in Yonkers, New York where he graduated from Lincoln High School. He was the beloved son of Frank (deceased) and Josephine "Chickie" Calcagni.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth and children: Gerri Ann and Christian (son-in-law), Frank and Kristin (daughter-in-law), Elisabeth and Kevin (son-in-law); their mother, Roseann; James and Michael and their mother, Stephanie. Also survived by his stepsons: Matthew, Shaun and Tyler. He was a grandfather to Victoria (deceased), Gianna, Adrianna, Christina, Lillianna, Frank Jr., Rocco and Frankie. He was brother to Dominick and Maria (sister-in-law) and Francine and Anthony (brother-in-law), many nieces, nephews, family and friends. All who knew Jerry know how much he loved horses and harness racing. Memorial donations can be sent to the Standardbred Retirement Foundation.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
