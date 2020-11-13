1/
Jesse Karabelas
1981 - 2020
Jesse Karabelas
February 19, 1981 - November 10, 2020
Lewis, New York
Jesse Karabelas of Lewis, New York, formerly of Marlboro passed away suddenly on November 10, 2020 in Lewis, NY. He was 39.
He was born on February 19, 1981 in Suffern, NY to Patricia Innis Karabelas and the late Spiridon Karabelas.
Jesse graduated from Marlboro High School, class of 2000.
Jesse is survived by his mother, Patricia Karabelas; his brother, Taso Karabelas; his nephews and niece: Taso, Alivia and Niko; his aunt, Maureen Langer and uncle, Ray Innis. Jesse is also survived by his cousins: Chris Langer, Nicole Langer, Raymond Innis and Erica Innis; his companion, Stephanie Gibson and her children: Cameron and Chase Armstrong, Sarah and Seth Gibson.
He was predeceased by his father, Spiridon Karabelas.
A Graveside Service will be heldat 11:30 a.m. on Monday November 16 at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh along side of his father.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home - Cold Spring, NY;
For Jesse's online guestbook please visit www.clintonfh.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Clinton Inc Funeral Homes
21 Parrott St
Cold Spring, NY 10516
(845) 265-3333
