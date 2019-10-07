|
Jesse Scott McMahon
May 8, 1986 - October 6, 2019
Mountainville, NY
Jesse Scott McMahon, of Mountainville and owner of McMahon Outdoor Services, entered into rest on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was 33 years young.
He was the cherished husband of Jane R. (Hossann) McMahon, who resides at home. Jesse was a Local 456 Teamsters member.
Jesse was a wonderful, loving and kind man with a big heart. Everyone that knew him appreciated his love for his loafers and his toys! Jesse was a hardworking, successful businessman who will be dearly missed…
In addition to his beloved Jane, Jesse is survived by his children, Samantha, Emma and Ava, all of Cornwall; his Best Friend, Benny Buttons; his brother, Derek Truesdell and his wife, Agneizka; his sister, Heather Holt; and nephews, Atticus and Gabriel. Jesse is the son of Robert and Patricia McMahon.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson St, Cornwall-On-Hudson. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Jesse's memory to the New Windsor or Cornwall Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019