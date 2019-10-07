Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse McMahon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Scott McMahon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse Scott McMahon Obituary
Jesse Scott McMahon
May 8, 1986 - October 6, 2019
Mountainville, NY
Jesse Scott McMahon, of Mountainville and owner of McMahon Outdoor Services, entered into rest on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was 33 years young.
He was the cherished husband of Jane R. (Hossann) McMahon, who resides at home. Jesse was a Local 456 Teamsters member.
Jesse was a wonderful, loving and kind man with a big heart. Everyone that knew him appreciated his love for his loafers and his toys! Jesse was a hardworking, successful businessman who will be dearly missed…
In addition to his beloved Jane, Jesse is survived by his children, Samantha, Emma and Ava, all of Cornwall; his Best Friend, Benny Buttons; his brother, Derek Truesdell and his wife, Agneizka; his sister, Heather Holt; and nephews, Atticus and Gabriel. Jesse is the son of Robert and Patricia McMahon.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson St, Cornwall-On-Hudson. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Jesse's memory to the New Windsor or Cornwall Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now