Jesse Wayde Sahler

September 9, 1971 - September 24, 2020

Nevada City, CA

Jesse W. Sahler, age 49, entered into rest Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Nevada City, CA as the result of a motorcycle accident.

Born September 9, 1971 in Newburgh, NY, the son of Terry Sahler of Kerhonkson NY, and Susan (Casey) Sahler of Gulfport, FL.

Jesse was originally from Gardiner, NY and Tampa, FL but resided in Nevada County, California for the last several years. He graduated from SUNY Delhi and USF Tampa. Jesse had careers in business and sales and was an entrepreneur at heart. He loved nature and adventures with his dog Jack who was always by his side. He was fun-loving and lived life to the fullest. Jesse could brighten up any room with the best laugh and a memorable smile.

Jesse is survived by his mother, Susan Sahler; his father,Terry Sahler; brother, Joshua (Rocky) Sahler; sisters Kelly Wright and Jenna (Eric) Garcia; niece, Amanda Wright; aunts, Donna (Doug) Castellana, Donna Sahler and uncle, Matthew Sahler. He also leaves behind many other family members, friends and his best friend, Jack, who will all miss him greatly.

Jesse is predeceased by his maternal grandparents John and Helen Casey and paternal grandparents Donald & Genevieve Sahler.

Cremation was held in Grass Valley, CA. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at New Paltz Rural Cemetery, New Paltz NY.



