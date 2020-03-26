|
Jessica Joy Sturm Rankin
May 2, 1959 - March 24, 2020
Dumfries, VA
Jessica Joy Sturm Rankin, 60, of Dumfries, VA, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by her family and endless love. Born in Brooklyn to Linda Goldman Sturm and Sam Sturm, Jess spent most of her childhood in Monticello, NY graduating from MHS in 1976.
Jess was a fiercely proud, protective and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her husband of 35 years, (together for 38), Retired USAF Colonel Rick Rankin has been by her side every step and together they raised two brilliant and strong daughters, Allison Rankin Hawkins (38) of Stafford, VA and Ashley Rankin Shapiro (34) of Richmond, VA. Jess adored her son-in-law, Conor Shapiro and held a special place in her heart for her grand-daughter, Abbie (8), daughter of Allison who will miss her Nonna every day. She was their role model as her mother Linda Goldman Sturm (predeceased) was hers.
Jess was the oldest of three children and was thick as thieves with her two brothers, Andy Sturm of California and Danny Sturm, Town Supervisor of Bethel, NY. Their spouses, Marilyn Sturm and Dina Sturm also basked in the glow of her love and friendship. Jess loved to tell everyone about her nieces and nephew, Samantha, Zach, Kelly and Jena Sturm, and grand-niece Toni. Her de facto sister and "partner in crime" since they were 2, Ellyn Solis-Maurer and niece, Esme Solis-Maurer of NJ along with many relatives including Rick's brothers, their wives, cousins and Jess' mother-in-law, Shirleen Chase will miss her distinctive laugh and loving presence.
Jess was a peerless advocate to those she loved; supporting her family with a steady hand supplying advice and empathy in equal measure. All of us are better for the unconditional love that she provided.
Jess' personality, intelligence, looks and sense of humor impressed all who knew her. She could light up any room and would see to it that everyone in her presence felt welcome and loved. In her growing up years, she would hold court, and friends would depart with at least one piece of advice that helped in some way. She loved to dance and adored a fun night out on the town. After a stint as an airman in the USAF (THINK: Private Benjamin), Jess received her undergraduate degree from Bellevue University (Nebraska) where she was encouraged by her professors to become a lawyer. She instead raised one and beamed with pride when her daughter Ashley passed the VA Bar. She 'kvelled' over her daughter Allison as well, for her dual accomplishments in the medical field and as a devoted mother.
Jess was dedicated to liberal causes and candidates and her family routinely called her for the "facts of the matter" which she shared generously.
Jess supported many charitable organizations and the family would be honored if you donated in her memory to Free Speech TV or The Allyson Whitney Foundation. A celebration of her life will be held later in the year.
