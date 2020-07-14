Jessica Pauline Pritchard
September 12, 1995 - July 13, 2020
Ellenville, NY
Jessica Pauline Pritchard of Ellenville, NY, passed away on July 13, 2020. She was 24 years old. Jessica was born on September 12, 1995 in Kingston, NY; she was the daughter of Katrina (Skiff) Pritchard and Paul F Pritchard.
Jessica graduated from Rondout Valley "Class of 2013." While attending high school, Jessica enjoyed playing soccer, basketball and track. She continued her education at Ulster County Community College.
Jessica enjoyed collecting owls, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her son, Arlo, family and her friends. She was a mother, daughter, sister and friend to many and will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to her parents, Katrina and Paul, as well as her son, Arlo Michael DePinto, Jessica is survived by her brother, Paul Pritchard Jr.; fiancé, Jamie Dunne; aunt, Christine Skiff and cousin, Bella Vasquez; as well as many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visiting will be held on Saturday, July 18th from 2 to 4 p.m. with a celebration of her life immediately following at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville, NY. In the interest of public safety, all visitors must wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines.
Arlo losing both his Mother and his Father, Micheal DePinto, clearly showed us that the opioid epidemic does not discriminate. No matter how successful or happy someone seems, they may be hiding their struggles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made payable to Paul Pritchard Jr., 47 Lakeview Road, Poughkeepsie NY 12603 for a trust that will be set up in Arlo's name.
Personal condolences can be left for Jessica's family at www.loucksfh.com