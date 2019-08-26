|
|
Jessie Davis
July 1, 1921 - August 22, 2019
Middletown, NY
Jessie Davis was born in Park Ridge, NJ on July 1, 1921 to Henrietta Lamoreaux and Peter Walsh. At 98 years young, she died peacefully on August 22nd, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Park Manor.
Jessie's zest for life was created from her numerous interests. She was a lover of puzzles, books, and traveling. Her greatest memory was traveling to Morocco with her daughter and riding on a camel at 63. Jessie loved to help the children in the hospital, crocheting hats, scarves, and blankets to keep them warm. She created many memorable holidays for her family, even through many of life's struggles. Jessie felt you weren't poor if you have family, loyalty, and love.
Jessie is survived by her five children, Joyce Rickerson and husband, David, Marilyn Sardella and husband, Victor, David Johnson, Stephen Davis and wife, Donna, and Ruthetta McClarin and husband, David. She is also survived by her three sisters, Katherine Corcoran, Sarah DeLuca, Nancy Seekamp and husband, Tom; twenty-two grandchildren; her granddaughter, Kim who lovingly helped her in her home; and numerous great-grandchildren. Jessie was predeceased by her husband, Vernon; daughter, SueAnn Colligan; three brothers, Peter and Jimmy Walsh, Paul Slatery and sister, Marie Madden.
The family would like to to thank Park Manor for their kind and exceptional care for their mom during her last remaining days.
Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been made under Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019