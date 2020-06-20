Jesus "Pitin" Olan
August 18,1960 - June 16, 2020
South Fallsburg, NY
Jesus "Pitin" Olan, a lifelong resident of the area, passed peacefully at his home in South Fallsburg, NY on June 16, 2020. He was 59.
He was the son of the late Brunilda Ramos and Jesus Olan, born in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico on August 18,1960.
We would like "Pitin" to be remembered for his gracious charismatic personality. He was always laughing, having a good time watching wrestling or dancing to music. He was a huge family man and was extremely caring, the type of person that will give you the shirt of his back. Pitin was always happy. Every year he looked forward to the family's yearly trips to Puerto Rico, where he would come back and tell us all so many stories.
In Puerto Rico he was known as a track star athlete. Competing in many long distant races. Jesus was very proud of all of his trophies, metals and to say the least, he was very fast and fit. If you knew 'Pitin' you knew he would love to ride his bike and had many of them as well.
Jesus was a laborer at Murrays Chicken for 40 years. Here he shared his job with most of his brothers and sisters. His coworkers were like an extended family to him.
Jesus is survived by his siblings: RosaJulia Olan of Rochester, NY, Brunilda Olan and husband, Angel Irrzary of Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, Maria Olan of S. Fallsburg, Diana Olan and "Kikito" Rivera of S. Fallsburg, Teresa Olan of North Carolina, Salvador Olan of S. Fallsburg, Rafael and Maria Curbelo of S. Fallsburg, Carlos Olan and girlfriend, Alba of Pennsylvania, Daniel Olan and Luz Cedeño of Mayagüez, Puerto Rico and Agústin Olan and his partner, Rosa Madariaga of Miami Beach, FL. He has a superabundance of nieces and nephews from near and far that will miss their uncle very much.
Jesus Olan will be joining in Heaven his two brothers, Edemiro "Perfume" Aviles and Luciano "Inbo" Olan.
Limited visitation will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 22 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of ten visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times. Interment will follow at Old Falls Cemetery in Fallsburg, NY.
Arrangements were under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, For further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
