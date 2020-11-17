Jill Jones (Chant)
March 10, 1951 - November 15, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Jill Jones (Chant), 69, of Port Jervis, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Newburgh, NY. Jill was born March 10, 1951 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late Fred and Loretta Horton Chant.
Jill graduated from Port Jervis High School in 1969. She went on to obtain her Licensed Practical Nurse diploma and worked for the beloved, Dr. Julia Keniston M.D. for fifteen years. Jill continued her life in the service of caring at Mercy Community Hospital in Port Jervis and then the remainder of her career at Unlimited Care, Inc. She was always filled with jubilance and happiness and could always find a reason to celebrate.
Jill is survived by her son, Matthew Dorcas and his wife, Dawn and their children, Declan and Devlen of Matamoras, PA; her daughter, Stephanie Diaz and her husband, Edison and their children, Caleb, Madeline and Andrew of Westfield, New Jersey; Jill's sister, Mary Catherine Walker and her husband, Barry of Rochester, NY and her sons, Jason and Ethan and Jill's husband Gary, at home. Jill was blessed to have three lifelong best friends that were like sisters, Diane Heater, Pamela Dillmuth, and Georgie Kuykendall as well as a host of very special friends.
Jill was a passionate volunteer with the Port Jervis Elks Lodge, #645, B.P.O.E. and served two terms as a Past Exalted Ruler. She was devoted to the community and her love of her hometown. She will be missed by her many family and friends.
Graveside services will be private at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY where she will be laid to rest with her parents. Rev. George Baker will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Port Jervis Lodge of Elks #645, Children's Christmas Program, 35 US Hwy, 6, Port Jervis, NY 12771. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com