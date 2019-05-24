Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Resources
More Obituaries for Jill Nardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill Nardo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jill Nardo Obituary
Jill Nardo
August 31, 1942 - May 20, 2019
Highland Mills, NY
Jill Nardo of Highland Mills passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 76 years old. Daughter of the late Christopher and Sylvia Landsbury Avramides, she was born August 31, 1942 in London, England.
Jill was active in her community where she was a member of several organizations, including Women of Woodbury (WOW), the Woodbury Garden Club, and Woodbury Seniors. She was an avid Mahjong player and loved teaching at the area's local libraries.
Jill is survived by her husband Anthony, at home, as well as two sons, Christopher and his wife, Sheila of New Windsor, and Gregg and his wife, Sharon Pluskalowski of Highland Mills. Survivors also include Jill's two brothers, Michael Avramides of Manhattan, NY and John Avramides of North Potomac, MD, and two loving grandsons, Michael and Aidan.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at St. Patrick's Church, 448 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 24 to May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now