Jill Nardo
August 31, 1942 - May 20, 2019
Highland Mills, NY
Jill Nardo of Highland Mills passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 76 years old. Daughter of the late Christopher and Sylvia Landsbury Avramides, she was born August 31, 1942 in London, England.
Jill was active in her community where she was a member of several organizations, including Women of Woodbury (WOW), the Woodbury Garden Club, and Woodbury Seniors. She was an avid Mahjong player and loved teaching at the area's local libraries.
Jill is survived by her husband Anthony, at home, as well as two sons, Christopher and his wife, Sheila of New Windsor, and Gregg and his wife, Sharon Pluskalowski of Highland Mills. Survivors also include Jill's two brothers, Michael Avramides of Manhattan, NY and John Avramides of North Potomac, MD, and two loving grandsons, Michael and Aidan.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at St. Patrick's Church, 448 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 24 to May 25, 2019