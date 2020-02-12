Home

Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Visitation
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Funeral service
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
View Map
Jo-Ann Lynn DiRoma


1948 - 2020
Jo-Ann Lynn DiRoma Obituary
Jo-Ann Lynn DiRoma
February 29, 1948 - February 10, 2020
Dingmans Ferry, PA - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Jo-Ann Lynn DiRoma, age 71, of Dingmans Ferry, PA and formerly of Port Jervis, NY, passed away February 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 29, 1948 in the Bronx, NY. She was the daughter of Joseph and Rosalina DiRoma.
Jo-Ann retired as a dietitian aide for the Milford Health Care and Rehabilitation Facility.
She is survived by her daughter, Michele Arnold and her husband, Paul of Dingmans Ferry, PA; her three sons: Michael Morris and his wife, Jessica Harris of Port Jervis, Adam Morris and his fiancé, Deserie of Goshen, NY, Scott Morris and his wife, Jill of Port Jervis; her brother, John Robert DiRoma; her beloved five grandchildren: Zachary, Gabriel, Alana, Anthony, and Logan; her two nephews, Phillip and Nicholas DiRoma; her niece, Autumn Greene. Jo-Ann was pre-deceased by her brother, Joseph DiRoma.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, February 13, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Joseph Manarchuck officiating. Cremation will follow at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
