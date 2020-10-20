Jo Ann Webers
October 18, 2020
Middletown, NY
Jo Ann Webers, 68 of Middletown, NY, passed into eternal rest unexpectantly on October 18, 2020. he was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Theresa Webers and brother, Dennis.
Jo Ann leaves behind her brothers, Jim and his wife, Marian, Jerry and his wife, Lisa; many nieces and nephews: Susan, Greg, Robert, Kristy, Rachel, and Jess. She also has great nieces and nephews and life long friend, Bob Ganley, that will miss her dearly.
Jo Ann was a loving, kind, gentle, devoted sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She will be missed by her fur babies, Gracie and CoCo. She was known for her warm presence and transcendent smile. Jo loved to travel and did so as often as she could. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends, riding her motorcycle and spending time with family.
She spent many years working at Troutman Sanders/ Pepper in New York City where she made many life long friends. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and meaningful way and were truly blessed to have known her.
Visitation will be held at Donovan Funeral Home located at 82 South Church Street, Goshen, Ny 10924 on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 between 12 and 3 p.m.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave condolences online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com