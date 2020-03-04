Home

Joahann Sherpinski Obituary
Joahann Sherpinski
August 11, 1942 - February 25, 2020
Matamoras, PA
Joahann Sherpinski, age 77 of Matamoras, Pennsylvania, passed away February 25, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, NY.
Joahann was born on August 11, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of Charles and Mary DeFazio Sherpinski. Joahann retired as a Licensed Practical Nurse for The Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Cook of Matamoras, Pennsylvania, Charlotte Bowers of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Cheryl Sherpinski of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Cathy Lane of Mammouth Spring, Arkansas; 20 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Cremation took place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
