Joan A. Brennan
August 27, 1934 - March 9, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Joan A. Brennan, 84, passed away on March 9, 2019 at the Campbell Hall Nursing Home, Campbell Hall, NY. She was born in New York City on August 27, 1934, the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Melley. She graduated from Highland Falls High School in 1952, and was employed by the First National Bank of Highland Falls, Marine Midland Bank and Schade's Restaurant. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Highland Falls.
Joan was pre-deceased by her husband of 59 years, Frederick Brennan; her brother, James P. Melley; her brother-in-law, Lloyd 'Pete' Dunlap; and her niece, Joanie Dunlap Judd.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia Dunlap of Highland Falls; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Melley of Goshen. In addition, she is survived by and will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, whom she considered her children as well - James Dunlap, Melissa Melley, Mary Beth Tschinkel (David), Mary Ann Lewis (Sam), James Melley (AnnMarie), Christopher Melley (Jennifer), Frederick Dunlap, Megan Shapiro (David); great nieces and nephews - Brandon (Ashley) Sanders, Clayton Lewis, Darran Lewis, Colin Sanders, Khrystyne Tschinkel (Kevin), MaKenzie Melley, Maddisen Melley, James Tschinkel, James Melley, Emma Melley and Amanda Melley; and great-great nieces and nephews - Mason Sanders, Jillian Lewis and Luna Lewis.
Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15th at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 16th at Sacred Heart Church, 353 Main Street, Highland Falls. Interment will follow in Eagle Valley Cemetery, Town of Highlands, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial donations to Highland Falls Library, 298 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY 10928; Hudson Valley Honor Flight, PO Box 375 Walden, NY 12586; or the Town of Highlands Ambulance Corps, 37 Main St., Highland Falls, NY 10928.
Funeral arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 845-446-2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
