Joan A. McClintock
October 9, 1934 - December 6, 2019
Middletown, NY
Joan McClintock passed away peacefully on December 6th. She was born in Passaic New Jersey and moved to Middletown New York in 1963. She was married to Jay McClintock for 64 years. She was best known for her love of family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Matta who resides in Irvine CA, Debbie Fox who resides in Ashville NC , Laurie Hatch who resides in Dunedin, FL and Jay McClintock Jr who resides in Middletown NY. She has eight grandchildren: Lindsay, Erin , Taylor, Jordan, Kristen , Shanna, Jessica and the youngest and only boy, Connor. She was much loved and will be greatly missed.
There will be a short grave side prayer and burial at the Wallkill Cemetery on Friday December 20th at 11 a.m.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019