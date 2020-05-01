Joan A. Potvin
September 6, 1939 - April 30, 2020
Middletown, NY
Joan A. Potvin passed away on Thursday April 30, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 80 years old. Daughter of the late Vernon and Olive Groham, she was born in Goshen, NY, on September 6, 1939.
Joan devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was extremely involved in the Cross Roads Church in Middletown, NY. Joan loved the Lord, Christmas and spending time with family. She enjoyed listening to music and watching old movies/television programs. She loved the simple things in life and had a contagious smile. She took a lot of joy in bringing happiness to the people to she met.
1 Thessalonians 4:17-18 "After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever. Therefore encourage one another with these words."
Survivors include her children: Timothy Potvin and his wife, Desiree of Highland Mills, NY, and Mary Potvin of Florida; her two grandchildren: Austin and Sarah Cervini; her nieces: Susan, Laura and Francie, nephew John and a number of grand/great nieces and nephews. Joan was predeceased by her husband, William.
Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 3, 2020.