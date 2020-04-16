|
Joan A. Tremper
May 24, 1932 - April 13, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Joan A Tremper of Wallkill, NY, a retired senior stenographer for Wallkill Correctional Facility, Wallkill, NY and a lifelong resident of the area, died Monday, April 13, 2020, in Poughkeepsie. She was 87.
The daughter of the late William and Lillian Wood, she was born May 24, 1932 in Wallkill, New York.
She was a member of Wallkill Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Walden Humane Society.
She was the widow of Eugene Tremper.
Survivors include her son, Robert Keator and his wife, Cynthia of Marlboro; stepgrandson, Mathew Bewick; stepdaughter-in-law, Barbara Tremper of Maybrook; stepdaughter, Karen and her husband, Paul Dolly of Manchester, MO; stepgrandchildren, Kerryann, Katelyn, and Kendall Dolly, Daniel, Gary Jr. and Andrea Tremper; sister, Iris Holmes of Wallkill; sister, BettyLou Labriola and her husband, William of Symrna, NY. She was predeceased by her brother, Donald Wood; son, Douglas Paul Keator; first husband, Gordon Keator; stepson, Gary Tremper.
Burial will take place in Modena Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wallkill Hook, Ladder and Hose Ladies' Aux, Box 460, Wallkill, NY 12589 or Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020