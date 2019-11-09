|
|
Joan B. Kincaid McGrady
July 4, 1936 - November 4, 2019
Tuexedo, NY
On November 4, 2019 Joan B. Kincaid McGrady passed away peacefully in her home in Tuxedo, New York with her daughter by her side.
Joan was a life time resident of Tuxedo. She was the daughter of the late Theodore F. Kincaid Sr. and Isabell Brentnall Kincaid, as well as niece to the late Dorothy "Aunt Dottie" Kincaid.
In June of 1956, Joan married her soulmate the late William "Bill" McGrady. They were married for 53 years and remained in Tuxedo for 51 of the 53 years. Joan was a "Jane of all Trades", from line worker at Avon in Suffern, NY to custodian in the Tuxedo School District to kitchen aide at Tuxedo Park school to providing babysitting services in her home, Joan did it all! She was also a wiz at heading Church suppers for the former Tuxedo United Methodist Church (now the Historical Society). While these jobs were all fulfilling, the one she loved best was being a mom, grandma, and great-grandma.
Joan is survived by her three siblings: Victoria Loren (husband Johnny) of Raleigh, NC, Theodore "Ted/Teddy" Kincaid Jr. of Tuxedo, NY, and Bonnie Heath (husband Ray) of Greenville, NC; her four children: Kenneth of Goshen, NY, Sandra "Sandy" of Tuxedo, David (wife Karen) of Southfields, NY, and Steven Sr. (wife Debbie) of Tuxedo; six grandsons: Matthew (wife Maria) of Newburgh, NY, Mark (wife Lauren) of Hamstead, NC, Adam (wife Shannon) of Goshen, NY, Aaron (wife Erin) of Chester, NY, Steven Jr. of Tuxedo, NY and Christopher of Highland Mills, NY; six great-grandchildren: Ryan, Bridget, Connor, Dylan, Madison, and Emilia along with many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Sloatsburg United Methodist Church, 93 Orange Tpke, Sloatsburg, NY at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16th with Ross Topliff officiating. Family and friends may gather for refreshments following the service.
Memorial donations may be made in Joan's name either to the Sloatsburg United Methodist Church or .
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019