Joan C. Bement
May 14, 1938 - November 21, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Joan C. Bement, a home maker and lifelong resident of the area passed away on November 21, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. She was 81. The daughter of the late Thomas G. Lawless and Katherine Zazversky Lawless, she was born on May 14, 1938 in Walden, NY.
Survivors include her sons, Scott Norwood Bement of Florida, and Jerry Bement of Pine Bush; brother, Thomas Lawless of Walden, and sister, Patricia. Joan is predeceased by her husband, Clarence Dickerson Bement and her brothers, Teddy and Larry Lawless.
Cremation was private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.; to leave an online condolence, please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019