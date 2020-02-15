|
Joan Catherine Durant Maye
February 10, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Joan Catherine Durant Maye went to her eternal rest on February 10, 2020.
Joan was born in Jersey City, NJ and was raised in Bronx, NY. She met her love Charles at a parish dance. They started married life in the Bronx and later built a home in Blooming Grove, NY. Joan is survived by Patrick and Dee Durant, Kevin and Ushir Durant, Charles and Roseann Durant, Tim Durant and Kerry and John Bunn. She had seven grandchildren, Christopher, Rob, Molly, Casey, Charles, Jesse and Faith and five great-grandchildren Gavin, Isabella, Georgia, Layla and Tristan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, her son, Bob and her second husband, Bob Maye.
Joan loved to travel, anytime and anywhere. She cruised throughout the Caribbean and Europe and had the opportunity to cruise around the world for a honeymoon with her second husband. She was the best travel companion. She was up for anything and loved an adventure.
Her favorite thing to do, though, was to spend time with those she loved, be it over a game of cards or having a nice meal. She lived a full life and for that her family is grateful.
Her thoughtfulness and strength were two of her most beautiful qualities. She went out of her way to make people feel happy. She had the sweetest habit of greeting everyone she met with a compliment. It might be your smile or a new hairstyle -- she noticed and made people feel special.
Joan spent much of her life caring for others. She had a deep rooted strength that never wavered. She was our North Star and she will be missed terribly. We take comfort that she is now with her great love, Charlie, her mom and her beloved son, Bob. Her heart yearned for them in life and now they are together.
The family would like to thank all of the caretakers that touched Mom's life in her later years, both in Florida and New Jersey. You helped make her golden years safe, comfortable and dignified and for that we are forever grateful.
Visitation will be private. A memorial mass will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, February 18th at St. Mary's in Washingtonville, followed by a burial in St. Mary's cemetery.
