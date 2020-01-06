Home

Joan Denise Papenmeyer Nozkowski


1953 - 2020
Joan Denise Papenmeyer Nozkowski Obituary
Joan Denise Papenmeyer
Nozkowski
6/7/1953 - 1/3/2020
Florida, New York
Joan Denise Nozkowski (Papenmeyer), age 66, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loved ones January 3, 2020. She was born June 7, 1953 in West Nyack, NY to Robert and Doris Papenmeyer. She was married to her best friend for 28 beautiful years, Michael Nozkowski. Joan is survived by her 3 children: daughter Jennifer Brulatour and sons Joseph (Mary) Marsilio and Jon (Vanessa) Marsilio. Joan has 8 grandchildren: Matthew, Alexis, Justin (wife Aimee), Andrew (Financee BreeAhnna Manion) Brulatour, Nicholas, Jeremy, Ethan and Emily Marsilio; 3 great -grandchildren Dominick, Andrew Jr. and Jacob Brulatour. Along with her sisters, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please donate, in Joan's memory, to the cancer center of your choice. Please join us celebrating her life Wednesday Evening January 8, 2020, between 5:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center, located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, New York, 10950.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
