|
|
Joan E. Drapak
January 13, 1933 - April 11, 2019
Staten Island, New York
Joan E. Drapak of Staten Island (formerly of Glen Spey) passed away April 11. Joan was the daughter of Lawrence and Edna LaPoint. Shortly after World War II, while participating in a dance program in NYC, she met her husband to be, William. They married while Bill was serving in the Army.
In 1971 they moved to Glen Spey and co-purchased the Port Jervis Bakery. Upon selling the bakery, Joan, who had been active in politics, was elected councilwoman for the town of Lumberland. After serving that office, she became Tax Collector for Sullivan County from which she retired in 1998.
Joan loved her family and missed her husband Bill, who passed away in 1989. She enjoyed cooking, traveling and playing games on her tablets.
Joan never had any siblings, only two best friends, Viola and Elsie, both have passed on. She is survived by daughter, Susan and her husband, Richard Lewis; son, William and wife, Diane and son, Andrew and wife, Lisa. In addition there are two grandsons, Andrew and Michael and two step granddaughters, Jill and Dawn.
Joan will be buried next to her soulmate Bill in Glen Spey Cemetery with a private family ceremony.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 10, 2019