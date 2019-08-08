|
|
Joan E. Greak
August 6 2019
Montgomery, NY - Formerly of Blooming Grove, NY
Joan E. Greak of Montgomery, NY, formerly of Blooming Grove, NY, passed away on Tuesday, August 6 2019. She was 88 years old.
Daughter of the late Elwood and Elizabeth (Coffey) Bailey, Joan was born in Chester, NY. She was the widow of her beloved husband, John P Greak.
Joan was a former employee of Classy Leather and after marrying, became a Homemaker.
Joan is survived by her loving children, Kathleen Greak and John Greak. She is also survived by her several loving nieces and nephews.
Joan was predeceased by her brother, Patrick Bailey and his wife, Patricia; her sisters, Josephine and her spouse, Louis "Bucky" Predmore and Mary Bailey.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home following visitation. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to either St. Mary's Church, 42 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville, NY 10992 or St. Columbia Church, 27 High St., Chester, NY 10918.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019