Joan Fedorko Capicotto
March 10, 1944 - February 25, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Joan Fedorko Capicotto, 75, passed away on February 25, 2020. Joan was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Ralph and Grace (Boland) Harnack.
Joan was an Accounting Bookkeeper for the Abbey Lumber for over 30 years, and was a faithful parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Newburgh.
Survivors include her children, Danielle Fedorko of New Windsor, Kevin Fedorko and his wife Colleen and their daughter Alexis of Hopewell Junction, and Jordan Fedorko of Gilbert, AZ; and several cousins and friends. Joan was predeceased by her first husband, Charles Fedorko, her second husband, Anthony Capicotto, and her brother, Ted Ferguson.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Newburgh, with burial following in Mt. St. Francis Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Joan's memory may be made to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) at www.psp.org.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020