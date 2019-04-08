|
Joan H. Slingerland
April 6, 2019
Tri-State Area, NY
Joan H. Slingerland, 88, a life-long resident of the Tri-State Area, passed peacefully, April 6, 2019. Joan was the wife of the late Kenneth L. Slingerland and mother to three daughters, Leslie, Patricia and Amy. She was the beloved grandmother of Jessica, Sara, Jay and Joanna.
Joan was a member of the local Presbyterian Church, a member of "Ye Rughookers" of Orange County, the Slate Hill Pacers and an avid bowler.
Visitation will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11th at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center, Inc., 231 Kiernan Rd., Campbell Hall, NY 10916 or to St. Jude Childrens's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2019