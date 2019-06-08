|
Joan Hastings
July 9,1937 - June 5, 2019
Chester, NY
Joan Hastings, 81, of Chester, NY, was called to rest with the Lord on June 5, 2019. She died peacefully, at home, after a long illness.
Joan was born in the Bronx, New York, the daughter of John Reilly and Irene (Gorry) Reilly.
She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Don, and settled in Chester to raise her family. She was the loving Mother of two daughters, grandmother of six, and great-grandmother of one.
She worked for Orange and Ulster BOCES for 25 years, retiring in 2000.
To her family and friends, Joan was known to be kind, humble and selfless. She was an avid sports fan, whose undying love for the Mets filled her with pride and frustration. She watched every single game, which speaks to her patience and loyalty.
She loved penny slots, the buffet and her devoted friends and neighbors.
Her greatest accomplishment was her family and cherished being Mom, Gramma, and GG more than anything. She was happiest anytime she could spend with them.
She is survived by her children: Catherine Hughes of Chester and Jennifer Shippee of Central Valley, NY; her grandchildren: Lisa Misik, Richie Hughes, Andrew, Jason, Eric and Olivia Shippee and her great-grandson, Ace Fotty; niece, Jean Luna Hora and nephews: Rob, Ken and Tom Luna, and their children.
Visitation will be during the hours of 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 10 at Flynn Funeral and Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at St. Columba R.C. Church, 29 High Street Chester, NY 10918. Fr. John Bonnici will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Columba R.C. Parish Cemetery, Route 94, Chester.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Joan's family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and caregivers that attended to her in final months.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn, and Brendan T. Flynn, Licensed Funeral Directors, of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc. For directions to the funeral home or to offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 8 to June 9, 2019