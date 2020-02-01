Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Ponesse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Helen Ponesse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Helen Ponesse Obituary
Joan Helen Ponesse
July 31, 1942 - January 31, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Joan Helen Ponesse of New Windsor, a retired Realtor for Mike Reis Realtors, entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 77.
Daughter of the late John and Anne (Duch) Gnida, Joan was born on July 31, 1942 in the Town of Newburgh. Joan was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy. She married her beloved husband, Carl A. Ponesse who survives at home, in April 1965.
Joan was predeceased by both her parents and sister, Mary Ann Fabiano.
Joan was a creative, energetic, funny, and iron-willed woman who succeeded at many occupations in her life including Doctor's assistant, beautician, sales, real estate, and landlord. She brought an intensity, strength, and unique perspective to everything she touched and all she met. She did not go quietly into that good night.
In addition to her loving husband Carl, Joan is survived by her son, Carl J. Ponesse and his wife, Jeannette Kennedy-Ponesse of New Windsor; her sister, Veronica Taylor of the Town of Newburgh, and thirty-one special nieces and nephews whom she cherished, most notably Steven Ponesse of New Windsor; and many loving friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 145 Benkard Ave., Newburgh. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to Hospice of Orange/Sullivan County.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -