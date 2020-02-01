|
Joan Helen Ponesse
July 31, 1942 - January 31, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Joan Helen Ponesse of New Windsor, a retired Realtor for Mike Reis Realtors, entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 77.
Daughter of the late John and Anne (Duch) Gnida, Joan was born on July 31, 1942 in the Town of Newburgh. Joan was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy. She married her beloved husband, Carl A. Ponesse who survives at home, in April 1965.
Joan was predeceased by both her parents and sister, Mary Ann Fabiano.
Joan was a creative, energetic, funny, and iron-willed woman who succeeded at many occupations in her life including Doctor's assistant, beautician, sales, real estate, and landlord. She brought an intensity, strength, and unique perspective to everything she touched and all she met. She did not go quietly into that good night.
In addition to her loving husband Carl, Joan is survived by her son, Carl J. Ponesse and his wife, Jeannette Kennedy-Ponesse of New Windsor; her sister, Veronica Taylor of the Town of Newburgh, and thirty-one special nieces and nephews whom she cherished, most notably Steven Ponesse of New Windsor; and many loving friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 145 Benkard Ave., Newburgh. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to Hospice of Orange/Sullivan County.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020