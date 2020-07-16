Joan Hubner
August 13, 1933 - July 10, 2020
Greenwood Lake, NY
Joan Hubner, a longtime resident of Greenwood Lake, NY passed away on July 10, 2020 in Katy, Texas. She was 86.
The daughter of the late Walter Vonderheyn and Christine Gerdes Kundee, she was born on August 13, 1933 in Union City, NJ. Joan was the widow of Charles E. Hubner.
Joan taught school for the Greenwood Lake School District and the Ringwood Christian School. She was an active member of the Ringwood Baptist Church, serving as Sunday School Superintendent, choir member and King's Kitchen leader. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, Spencer and Justine Boonstra, faithfully attending their many sports events and music performances. She also enjoyed reading, sewing and hosting parties at the Lake.
Survivors include her daughter, Kim Boonstra and her husband, Anthony; her grandchildren, Spencer and Justine Boonstra as well as her nieces and nephew.
Visitation hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 19 at the Strong Basile Funeral Home 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, NY. Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20 in the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen NY.
As you prepare to attend please be mindful that FACE COVERINGS and Social distancing are required at all times at the Funeral Home as well as the cemetery. Due to NYS guidelines current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry into the building. Thank you for your understanding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Mercy Ships http://merchyships.org/
or New York City Relief https://newyorkcityrelief.org/
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home www.ocfuneralhomes.com
or 845-477-8240.