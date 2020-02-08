|
Joan Johnson
June 12, 1944 - February 4, 2020
Carmel, NY
Joann Johnson of Carmel, NY, a retired cook for Magnolia's in Patterson, NY, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Westchester County Medical Center, Valhalla, NY. She was 75.
The daughter of the late Howard Wesley and Meryl Frances Bennett Higgs, she was born June 12, 1944 in Mahopac, NY.
Joann will be remembered for her great sense of humor, she could make anyone in her company laugh.
Survivors include her children: Howard McCutcheon and his wife, Jeanne of Hopewell Junction, NY, Judy Brannigan and her husband, Scott of Swan Lake, NY, Robin McCutcheon-Hurst and her wife, Kimberley of Bedford, VA, and Lloyd Adams and his wife, Lisa of Florida; four grandchildren: Jennifer Brannigan-Tyler and her husband, Brett, Kevin Brannigan, Douglas Hurst and his wife, Casey, and Taylor Morrison and her husband, Tyler; four great-grandchildren: Aiden, Gabriel, August, and Kylo; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions in Joann's name may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. www.Harris-FH.com 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020