Dear Family of Joan,
We are sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom and Grandma and relative and friend. She was a long-time member of St. James Parish. Please know that she, and all of you, are in our prayers.
Sincerely, Fr. Wayne and parishioners
Joan K. McHugh
February 15, 1939 - April 28, 2020
Montague, NJ
Joan K. McHugh, age 81 of Montague, New Jersey, passed away April 28, 2020 in Newton, NJ. She was born on February 15, 1939 in Englewood, NJ, the daughter of Fredrick and Henrietta Olsomer Ray.
Joan co-owned and operated Tri-State Steel Fabricators in Hainesville, NJ with her late husband Michael.
She was a faithful member of St. James R.C. Church, Montague, a member of the Montague Seniors, the Sandyston Seniors and the Montague Crafters Club.
Joan married Michael E. McHugh who pre-deceased her. She is survived by her two sons, Thomas McHugh and his wife, Maureen of Hainesville, NJ and Michael McHugh and his wife, Tracy of Montague; and her daughter, Colleen George of Matamoras, PA. Joan is also survived by her loving grandchildren; Kathleen, Richard, Thomas, Michele, Karlene, Melissa and her loving 12 great-grandchildren; five nephews and one niece. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Elizabeth Pawson. Due to the health crisis, with love and respect to Joan's family and friends, services will be private at this time. Interment will take place at the Montague Reformed Church Cemetery in Montague. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 8, 2020.