February 15, 1939 - April 28, 2020
Montague, NJ
Joan K. McHugh, age 81 of Montague, New Jersey, passed away April 28, 2020 in Newton, NJ. She was born on February 15, 1939 in Englewood, NJ, the daughter of Fredrick and Henrietta Olsomer Ray.
Joan co-owned and operated Tri-State Steel Fabricators in Hainesville, NJ with her late husband Michael.
She was a faithful member of St. James R.C. Church, Montague, a member of the Montague Seniors, the Sandyston Seniors and the Montague Crafters Club.
Joan married Michael E. McHugh who pre-deceased her. She is survived by her two sons, Thomas McHugh and his wife, Maureen of Hainesville, NJ and Michael McHugh and his wife, Tracy of Montague; and her daughter, Colleen George of Matamoras, PA. Joan is also survived by her loving grandchildren; Kathleen, Richard, Thomas, Michele, Karlene, Melissa and her loving 12 great-grandchildren; five nephews and one niece. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Elizabeth Pawson. Due to the health crisis, with love and respect to Joan's family and friends, services will be private at this time. Interment will take place at the Montague Reformed Church Cemetery in Montague. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
Dear Family of Joan,
We are sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom and Grandma and relative and friend. She was a long-time member of St. James Parish. Please know that she, and all of you, are in our prayers.
Sincerely, Fr. Wayne and parishioners
May 2, 2020
Mike n family
Shared some good times with you and your dad
every time i was at the shop,lunch time your dad would take your mom and me for lunch.To the entire McHugh family my thoughts and prayers
are with at these difficult times.

Jonh Mulvaney
Shallotte N.C.
April 30, 2020
So sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. I have great memories of her and your Dad. Together, they both had a great influence on my life and am grateful to have known them.
Allan Papp
Friend
